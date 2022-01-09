-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 90.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 381,811 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

