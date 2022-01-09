-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is ($0.40). Splunk posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,302. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.40. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

