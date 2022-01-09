$0.13 EPS Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.17. TripAdvisor posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,840. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

