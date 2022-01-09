$0.04 EPS Expected for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) This Quarter

Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 378,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

