ZUSD Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $193,360.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00079132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.82 or 0.07632145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.00 or 0.99977177 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007255 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.