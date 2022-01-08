Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,011 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

