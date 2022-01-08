ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.82

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.82 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 129 ($1.74). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.83), with a volume of 122,897 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The company has a market capitalization of £113.11 million and a P/E ratio of -33.08.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Stuart Green sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £1,845,000 ($2,486,187.85).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.