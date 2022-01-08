Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $70.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Amundi bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $61,852,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 405,374 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

