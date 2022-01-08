Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,645,000 after buying an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

