Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating and a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Benchmark cut their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.76.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Zillow Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

