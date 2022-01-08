ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Market Capitalization Tops $171,072.98

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $171,072.98 and $31.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005491 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

