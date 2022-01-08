Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

TWO opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after buying an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,195,000 after purchasing an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 670,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 528,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

