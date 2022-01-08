Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) to “Hold”

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

PLXP opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. PLx Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

