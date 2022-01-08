Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) to Hold

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

NTUS stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.33 million, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

