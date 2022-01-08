Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to “Buy”

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,138,609 shares of company stock worth $238,298,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.