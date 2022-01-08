Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 364,520 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,398 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,253,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 575,857 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

