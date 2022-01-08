Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues. Its pipeline is strong with several phase III data readouts lined up. AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like China. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings. The Alexion buyout strengthens its immunology franchise, adding several drugs that can boost its top line. However, AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit. Sales of some medicines are being hurt by COVID-19. Sales are slowing down in its key market, China, due to pricing pressure, thus hurting sales. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

