Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 71.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 152.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

