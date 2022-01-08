Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.84. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

