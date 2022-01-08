Zacks Investment Research Lowers Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.38.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

