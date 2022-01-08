Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MWG Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $330,147,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $246,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $40,600,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $38,147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $28,410,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

