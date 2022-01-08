Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

LSF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 162,076 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laird Superfood by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

