Zacks Investment Research Lowers Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.56.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after buying an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

