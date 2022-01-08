Zacks Investment Research Lowers Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFLT. JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.84.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock valued at $140,054,570.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

