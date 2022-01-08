Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

CVCO opened at $283.08 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $178.00 and a one year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.28 and its 200-day moving average is $259.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.