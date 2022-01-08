Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Precigen has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 206,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $739,554.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 540,165 shares of company stock worth $1,993,983 and sold 190,035 shares worth $838,467. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.