Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

