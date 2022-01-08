Zacks Investment Research Downgrades N-able (NYSE:NABL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98. N-able has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,773,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

