Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Montrose Environmental Group Inc. provides environmental services principally in the United States. The company's operating segment consists Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna and human health. Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation and operations and maintenance services. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is based in Irvine, California."

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.42.

NYSE MEG opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,973,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $458,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698 over the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

