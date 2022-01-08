Zacks Investment Research Downgrades loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

LDI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.65.

NYSE:LDI opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Analysts forecast that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

