Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

