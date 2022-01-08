Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) to Strong Sell

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

NASDAQ SSP opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 112.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

