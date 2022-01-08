Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.