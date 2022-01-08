Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce $41.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.54 million and the highest is $42.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $25.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $131.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.48 million to $131.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $179.58 million, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $194.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Zynex stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.47. 282,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,292. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Zynex has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zynex by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Zynex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.