Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 917,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,066,010,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 120,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 199,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

