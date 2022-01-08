Zacks: Brokerages Expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $21.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year sales of $89.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.68 million to $92.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $101.25 million to $130.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37. RedHill Biopharma has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

