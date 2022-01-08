Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report sales of $82.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.80 million and the lowest is $68.90 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $3.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,053.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $141.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $166.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $529.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OSW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 158,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

