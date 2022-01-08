Zacks: Brokerages Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce $347.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $345.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.31 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $336.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,954. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.14. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

