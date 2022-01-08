Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. GoPro posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,178,525 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in GoPro by 63.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth approximately $21,689,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

