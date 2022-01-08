Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.64. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FGBI opened at $20.30 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $217.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,100 shares of company stock worth $182,905 in the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

