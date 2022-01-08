Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.76. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 497,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

