Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.23 Million

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post sales of $345.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.50 million to $353.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $154.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.33. 948,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.