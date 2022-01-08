Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Kohl’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.54.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 91.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

