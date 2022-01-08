Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report sales of $779.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $771.20 million and the highest is $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 28,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $26.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.30. The company had a trading volume of 603,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.49. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $455.23 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

