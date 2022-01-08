Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will report $403.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.60 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $264.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.70.

ENPH traded down $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,016. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

