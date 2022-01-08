Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.51. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

AMPH opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $859,833. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 125,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

