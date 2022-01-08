Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the lowest is $3.93 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

