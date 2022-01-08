Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce sales of $18.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.22 million and the lowest is $18.56 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.25 million to $72.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.73 million, with estimates ranging from $73.49 million to $81.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 86,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,195. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 83.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

