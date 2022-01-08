Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post sales of $225.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $927.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $942.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 792,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,214. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

