Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,933,000 after buying an additional 221,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,160. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.